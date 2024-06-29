York Press
York Press

LIVE: Serious crash closes main York road - air ambulances on scene

Live

LIVE: Serious crash closes B1224 Wetherby Road near York

Emergency
York
By Dylan Connell

  • A serious crash has closed a main York road.
  • The B1224 Wetherby Road towards Rufforth is shut with diversions in place for drivers.
  • North Yorkshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area, saying the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

