LIVE: Serious crash closes main York road - air ambulances on scene

- A serious crash has closed a main York road.
- The B1224 Wetherby Road towards Rufforth is shut with diversions in place for drivers.
- North Yorkshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area, saying the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
