Air ambulances, police officers and firefighters are on the scene on the B1224 Wetherby Road towards Rufforth following the collision at about 9.30am today (Saturday, June 29).

The road is shut with diversions in place for drivers.

North Yorkshire Police said the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area and follow the diversions until further notice,” a force spokesperson said.

“Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the collision should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room Please quote ref NYP-29062024-0129.”