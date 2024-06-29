2010 drivers were surveyed and only one in 10 could answer all the five 'basic' questions posed to them correctly by Independent Advisor Car Insurance.

The pass mark for the driving theory test is 86% but for the sake of their study, the experts reduced it to 80% so participants had to get four out of five questions right to pass.

What theory questions were drivers asked?





These are the five common theory questions drivers were asked. ( Independent Advisor Car Insurance) (Image: Independent Advisor Car Insurance)

The five questions motorists were asked are:

What, if anything, do you think triangular road signs indicate? What lights, if any, do you think are appropriate to turn on when driving on the motorway at night, when there are cars ahead of you? What, if anything, do you think the legal speed limit on a motorway is if no signs indicate otherwise? When driving on a wet road, what time gap, if any, do you think you need to leave between your car and the car in front of you? What, if anything, do you think you should do if you have to quickly slow down when driving on the motorway?

Did you know the answers to these questions? Are you eager for more?

We have rounded up 17 theory test questions from theorytest.org.uk so you can prove once and for all how good a driver you are.

Do you know what you're supposed to do if there's an accident? Do you know which traffic signs give you orders or how you should overtake horses?

Your knowledge of all this and more is about to be put to the test in our ultimate driving theory test quiz.

Take our driving theory test quiz

How did you get on? Let us know in the comments.

“It’s shocking how many motorists don’t know the rules when it comes to the basics of safe driving practices," Connor Campbell, an expert at Independent Advisor Car Insurance said following the research.

"Being behind the wheel entails significant responsibility, and risking the lives of other road users due to negligence is simply unacceptable.

"You should adopt a defensive driving approach to minimise collision risks by focusing not only on your actions but also your surroundings.

"That includes the behaviour of other drivers, pedestrians, and any obstacles on the road, not to mention adjusting your driving based on weather and road conditions.

Look 15 seconds ahead and communicate your intentions clearly while driving - remember to signal when changing lanes even if you don’t see other cars nearby.

Recommended reading

"Additionally, don’t rush, and maintain a safe following distance to allow for sudden stops or unforeseen manoeuvres.

"With fixed penalty notices witnessing a sharp rise since the code change in 2022, it’s also crucial to regularly revisit the Highway Code to ensure you are up-to-date with the latest road laws.

"This is vital for refreshing your knowledge and will help you avoid hefty fines and costly penalty points.”