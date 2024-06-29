He carried out the robbery at the Asda petrol station in Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, shortly before 11pm on Thursday (June 27) then fled down Manse Lane.

There were no customers in the shop at the time and no one was injured in the “very concerning incident”, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force has issued CCTV images of a masked man wearing a yellow high-vis jacket that officers want to speak to as part of their investigation.

A police spokesperson urged anyone who recognises him to contact Harrogate CID at North Yorkshire Police immediately by emailing: tom.barker@northyorkshire.police.uk or dialling 101, quoting reference 12240114253.

“The suspect is described as having a slim build. He was wearing a large ‘puffa style’ high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face,” they said.

“We understand this is a very concerning incident. Officers will be in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance, and conduct house-to-house and forensic enquiries.”