The 30m x 30m barn in Cloughton, near Scarborough, was “well alight” when the emergency services arrived at 21.56pm last night (Friday, June 28), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added that a water bowser tank was needed to tackle the blaze.

“Scarborough and Whitby crews responded to reports of a fire sighted involving a barn,” they explained.

“On arrival a further three appliances were requested as a large barn measuring 30m x 30m was well alight.

“Lythe, Filey and Sherburn were mobilised and then a water bowser from Tadcaster was requested.”