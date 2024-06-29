Six fire crews were on the scene after a barn burst into flames in North Yorkshire.
The 30m x 30m barn in Cloughton, near Scarborough, was “well alight” when the emergency services arrived at 21.56pm last night (Friday, June 28), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added that a water bowser tank was needed to tackle the blaze.
“Scarborough and Whitby crews responded to reports of a fire sighted involving a barn,” they explained.
“On arrival a further three appliances were requested as a large barn measuring 30m x 30m was well alight.
“Lythe, Filey and Sherburn were mobilised and then a water bowser from Tadcaster was requested.”
