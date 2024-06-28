The Cloughton to Ravenscar road near Scarborough is closed.

A police spokesperson said: "We have had a report of a two -vehicle road traffic collision, somewhere close to the red marker on the map in the picture.

"Ambulance are currently on scene, the road is currently blocked.

"Please avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident.

"The road from The Falcon Pub on the A171 is still open."

Updates to follow.

NYP-28062024-037