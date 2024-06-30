Carrie Fox, 37, of Towton near Tadcaster, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without a licence. She was banned from driving for a further six months, fined £333 and ordered to pay a £133 statutory surcharge.

Krzysztof Dobrzynski, 37, of Charles Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to driving after taking Ecstasy and was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and banned from driving for 30 months. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

David Ellis, 40, of Pottery Lane, off Malton Road, York, pleaded guilty to breaching his football banning order by failure to hand in his passport before England’s away match with North Macedonia in November 2023. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

Ali Altin, 48, of Lowfield Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to failure to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of drink driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and banned from driving for two years. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.