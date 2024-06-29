One was banned from driving and the others received penalty points after they were convicted of offences in their absence.

David Preston, 40, of Long Ridge Lane, Nether Poppleton, was convicted of not telling police who was driving his vehicle when it was allegedly committing a motoring offence. Hull magistrates fined him £675, ordered him to pay a £270 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and gave him six penalty points.

Musa Mohammed, 41, of Margaret Street, central York, was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of speeding at 48 mph in a 40 mph zone in Leeds. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

Shanade Burns, 23, of Peregrine Square, Brayton, was convicted at Manchester Magistrates Court of speeding at 66 mph in a 50 mph zone on the M62 at Rochdale. She was banned from driving for six months, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Gary Ronald Hare, 62, of North Lane, Huntington, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of speeding at 35 mph on his home street. He was fined £220, ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.