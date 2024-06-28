The former ITV Calendar presenters joined a hardy gang of hikers from the local business community as they took part in the first ever ‘Walk & Talk’ event, which saw them trek 25 miles around the Harrogate Ringway.

Organised by the Big Bamboo Agency, and sponsored by luxury and supercar financier Apollo Capital, the ‘Walk & Talk’ saw teams from both businesses joined by many others including Harrogate BID colleagues Matthew Chapman and Bethany Allen, as well as Zach Greaves of Artus Digital Marketing and Karen Winspear from Windsor House. They were also joined along the way by David’s twin brother, Andrew Simister.

Starting and finishing at Roosters Brewing Co Taproom on Hornbeam Park, the ‘Walk & Talk’ took the group just over seven hours to complete, with many sore feet and aching limbs eased with a nice refreshing pint at the finish line.

READ MORE:

All of the money raised from the event will go to the family of David Simister. David suffered a life-changing stroke in March last year and now requires round-the-clock care.

Having worked closely alongside the Harrogate-based Big Bamboo Agency, providing invaluable PR expertise, the team launched a fundraising campaign at the start of this year to ensure David continues to get the daily care that he requires. The total raised has already reached close to £3,700.

(Image: pic supplied)

Both Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood have known and worked alongside David for many years and were keen to show their support, while Apollo’s sponsorship of the walk will also go directly to David’s family.

Big Bamboo Founding Director Nicola Stamford, a close friend and former work colleague of David, said: “Thank you to Duncan and Christine for their backing and also to Apollo Capital Group for sponsoring this event. It was great to see the outpouring of support shown for David, who is a much-loved and respected member of the Harrogate business community.

“There were plenty of sore feet and blisters come the end of the walk, but we were all happy in the knowledge that we had raised valuable funds for David and his family.”

MD of Apollo Capital, David Moss, said: “To be a part of this event was something really special for us and we are delighted to have played our part in raising funds for David’s ongoing care. Well done to everyone who took part, and who will no doubt be feeling sore for a few days yet.”

Anyone who would like to donate, can do so HERE.