Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk, of North Yorkshire Police, praised the bravery of his victims who revealed what had happened to them.

York Crown Court heard that Woodsspringer’s actions had left them so traumatised, some of them were terrified of adults.

Now they are being helped and supported as they recover from what they endured.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk said: “Woods-Springer inflicted unimaginable horror and cruelty on very young, and very vulnerable, children. His actions are sickening, and he belongs behind bars.

“I would like to pay tribute to the investigation team who brought this harrowing case to court.

“Their dedication and professionalism ensured Woods-Springer has faced justice for his crimes.

“ I would also like to thank the families, carers and professional partners for their support in looking after the victims throughout what has been a traumatic time. Most of all I commend the bravery of the victims.

“I hope the outcome gives confidence to victims of any kind of sexual abuse to come forward. It doesn’t matter how long ago it happened, we can and will prosecute the perpetrators.

“If you are a victim of sexual abuse – or you are aware of children who may be at risk – please report it to the police, whether it’s happening now or if it happened in the past.

"We will investigate thoroughly, and ensure you receive the information and support you need. Your courage in coming forward will protect other people from abuse, and help bring offenders to justice.”

Woodsspringer, 37, of Sherburn-in-Elmet is now serving a 36-year extended prison sentence consisting of a 30-year prison term followed by six years’ extended licence after admitting 23 sexual offences.