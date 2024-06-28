North Yorkshire Police said that on Sunday, June 23, at around 12.30pm, a blue cruiser boat ignored race marshals and entered the racing area on the River Ouse.

The force said that the area between Lendal and Scarborough bridges was sectioned off for the ongoing race, where the boat was said to have entered and collided with "several" rowing boats.

Officers are now appealing for any video or phone footage of the incident.

If you witnessed the incident and have any footage, or have any information that could help our investigation, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240111091 when passing on information.