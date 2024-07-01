Adam Snowdon “danced a little jig” after he felled a stranger and knocked him unconscious with a single blow, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told York Crown Court.

He had just viewed CCTV of the incident in the Mojo bar in Harrogate on May 18 and was sentencing Snowdon for the latest in a long list of violent offences committed by the 32-year-old.

“You are undoubtedly a dangerous individual who enjoys violence,” he told Snowdon.

“Until you learn your lesson you are going to remain dangerous and potentially one day, you will kill someone.”

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said Snowdon had 114 previous convictions, including two for causing grievous bodily harm three for causing actual bodily harm, 13 for assaulting emergency workers or police officers, 13 for assault, five for affray and one for violent disorder. Snowdon, of Castle Road, Killinghall, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm on May 18 and was jailed for 17 months. He had only recently finished a spell on parole for an earlier offence.

Ms Morrison said Snowdon was in the bar at 2.45am. He was talking to the victim. They did not know each other.

Snowdon punched him once to the head, knocking him unconscious.

For Snowdon, Michael Greenhalgh said the punch had not left the victim with any lasting physical or psychological injuries and Snowdon had not used a weapon.

He had been out with friends, one of whom had left earlier, and was “just talking to people in the bar area”.

According to Snowdon there had been a “verbal exchange”, some “toing and froing” and he had “lashed out”.

“He is thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour, “ said the barrister. “He has described it as sickening”.

Snowdon had no explanation for what he had done.

He knew that there was a link between alcohol and his bad behaviour, but he was “not someone who spends his time drinking alcohol looking for trouble,” said the defence barrister.

He was trying to get help for his mental health problems.

While in prison, he had had a position supporting other prisoners. He had finished his period on prison licence in February.