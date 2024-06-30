As previously reported in The Press, a variety of the city's pubs and bars have committed to showing every football game live.

One of those venues; SPARK:York have imported a large screen, showing every game live, but switching on the commentary for the England, and - for the group stages - the Scotland games.

Sam Leach, SPARK Co-founder, said: "Fans have been loving the whole Spark experience - where else can you cheer on England while tucking into York's best selection of independent food and drink?

"We take a lot of pride in creating an inclusive atmosphere that feels fun and welcoming to everyone, and we can't wait to do it again on Sunday."

SPARK has shown every game live (Image: Supplied)

Another popular venue for York-based punters is Acomb's Carlton Tavern. The local-favourite has created a fan zone for the competition.

Speaking after England's opening goal of the tournament, the Carlton Tavern said: "The atmosphere was electric at the Carlton Tavern – the community was buzzing.

"There’s nothing like seeing the crowd go wild during a goal celebration at the pub."

However, celebrations for England goals have been few and far between.

Watch as England fans celebrate Bellingham's goal at the Carlton Tavern's fan zone in Acomb! Do you work for, or own a pub in York that can beat this crowd? Get in touch at: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk pic.twitter.com/YxnC7x6vPC — The Press (@yorkpress) June 17, 2024

The Roxy Ball Room, in Stonebow, has been offering two exclusive packages for football fans to enjoy.

For £15 per person, visitors can reserve a seat and get two drink tokens. For £25 per person, customers can also have main meal as well.

Roxy have been showing every game so far, and plan to continue for the knockout phases.

If you work at a pub or bar in York showing the game, or you're simply going to watch, send us a photo at: Newsdesk@ThePress.co.uk.