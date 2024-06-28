Current owners Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby have announced they are to sell the Ripley Castle Estate, just north of Harrogate.

They describe the Grade 1-listed 14th Century country house as “a much loved family home”, adding the planned sale is “with the support of their family.”

A statement issued by the estate continued: “The family will continue to live nearby and focus on their other interests.

“Most of the Estates enterprises will continue to trade as normal and our valued clients employees and tenants will be advised at the earliest opportunity of any changes to this plan.”

The sale is being handled by Mark Granger of Carter Jonas in Harrogate, to whom enquiries must be directed to.

(Image: pic supplied)

Mark told the Press: “It is unlikely that marketing of The Ripley Castle Estate will start before October. Until just before then there won’t be any information available on lotting or pricing.”

Ripley Castle and Estate is noted for its large grounds, lakes, deer park, walled gardens, hothouses and kitchen garden.

The estate is a wedding venue and every year hosts Ripley Show, this year on August 11.

The sale expected to include the pub, hotel and restaurant, The Boars Head, plus several houses in the village.

Sir Thomas Ingilby, who lived from 1290 to 1352, married the heiress Edeline Thwenge in 1308/9 and acquired the Ripley Castle estate with its medieval manor house as her dowry.

His oldest son, also called Thomas (1310–1369), saved the king from being gored by a wild boar whilst on a hunting expedition and was knighted in return with the boar's head symbol as his crest.

Some 28 generations of Ingibys have lived at the castle.