According to the police, Brandon was reported missing on Wednesday June 26 and has not returned home.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He was last seen in Ripon city centre, near the mini-market.

"He was wearing a neon-blue top, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers."

Police are investigating a potential sighting in Harrogate yesterday, Thursday June 27, when he was seen with two older men.

If you see Brandon, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away. Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number 12240113513.