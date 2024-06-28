North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a theft of industrial rubber mats from the Hilton Hotel in Harrogate, at around 10.18pm on June 26.

A spokesperson for the force said with the appeal: “Around 100 industrial rubber mats valued at over £25,000 were taken from the hotel.

“A large vehicle will have been used, due to the large size of these mats.

“Have you seen these mats, or been offered them for sale?”

North Yorkshire Police said if anyone has information that could help its investigation they should email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk or alternatively call the force on 101 and ask for Nabiel Galab.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240113680 when passing on information.