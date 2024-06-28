North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the incident which happened around Clifton Sands, near Water End in York, at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (June 27).

A spokesperson for the force said: “The incident involved a man exposing his genitals to a woman who was swimming in the river.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about a man described as white, average build, aged in his 40s, mousey brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, possibly black shorts.”

North Yorkshire Police said anyone with information that could help its investigation should email joshua.tulip@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Joshua Tulip, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240114039 when passing on information.