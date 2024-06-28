A MAN exposed himself to a woman who was swimming in a river in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the incident which happened around Clifton Sands, near Water End in York, at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (June 27).
Read next:
Man arrested after York burglary victim spots group with stolen items
Police CCTV appeal after theft from shop in York
A spokesperson for the force said: “The incident involved a man exposing his genitals to a woman who was swimming in the river.
“We’re particularly appealing for information about a man described as white, average build, aged in his 40s, mousey brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, possibly black shorts.”
North Yorkshire Police said anyone with information that could help its investigation should email joshua.tulip@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Joshua Tulip, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240114039 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article