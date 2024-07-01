No Ordinary Salon, Swinegate, is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Speaking after receiving the news, owner Georgie Garnett said: "I love making people feel great about themselves - it's not just about the hair cutting, colouring and styling, it's about the whole package!

Owner Georgie Garnett celebrating the news (Image: Supplied)

"I left an amazing team, where I'd previously worked for 13 years, which takes a lot of courage, guts and determination, and to create somewhere that's not an ordinary salon.

"I believe a reason to win is I've taken the plunge to open a salon on my own in the city centre against a lot of competition, wanting to create a vibe that's comfortable, chilled, and cool for existing and new clients.

"I'm hoping to expand and create a team eventually, and within just six months of opening to be a finalist is just incredible."

The array of services on offer at No Ordinary Salon range from a £10 consultation to a £184 balayage, cut and finish.

The self described "world of beauty and relaxation" stresses the importance of their ambience, and relaxing atmosphere.

Georgie added: "With a team of experienced hairdressers and a passion for creativity, we strive to exceed your expectations and make every visit memorable."