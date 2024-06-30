Carefound Home Care, who have local offices in York, were chosen from a list of 856 home care groups in the UK and 28,600 votes as one of the best, according to homecare.co.uk.

The top 20 home care providers in the UK have received the award from the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Carefound Home Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group!

“It is a big achievement to be named as one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK.”

Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care, said: “It’s a major achievement for Carefound Home Care to have won the Top 20 Home Care Group Award for the third year in a row, especially since it’s based on actual feedback from our clients and their families.”

“Our team of professionals across our local branches work very hard to provide an outstanding home care service and we are very proud that they have been recognised with this award again.”

Carefound Home Care offers hourly home care and live-in care services that enable older people to remain in the comfort of their own homes, rather than having to move into residential care.

The company continues to expand and now has branches in Harrogate, West Bridgford, Wilmslow and York, and has delivered nearly 1 million hours of home care.

Carefound Home Care’s reviews on homecare.co.uk can be found through this link, with the full list of winners available here.