North Yorkshire Police has released images of people they would like to speak to after a gang attacked a boy in a York town.
As The Press previously reported, a 15-year-old boy was attacked by a group of other boys in Haxby on Monday, May 27.
Officers have since released CCTV images of a group of boys, who they believe may have information that could help them with their investigation into the incident.
The incident in The Village, outside the butcher's shop, was said to have happened between 6.30pm and 7pm.
Those who can help are asked to email sophie.hodgson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sophie Hodgson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240093373 when passing on information.
