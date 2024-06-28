Dr Tim Maycock from Pocklington Group Practice, aka ‘The Pock Doc’ is taking part in endure24 at Bramham Park in Leeds on Saturday, June 29 to raise funds and awareness for St Leonard’s Hospice.

And for each of the thirteen laps of the circuit, he’ll be dressing up in a different musical genre.

Read next:

'When I saw her I fell in love immediately, and it changed my life'

‘Each square is a unique creation from those who have been personally affected’

Business owner near York ‘screamed’ as national recognition announced at awards

Dr Maycock said: “I like dressing up so I decided to put a different outfit on for each lap as just thought that would be really fun.

“So, I’ll be Elvis legging it down the first stretch, then there’s Abba, then George Michael, Ginger Spice, Britpop, rock, disco, 90’s dance music…the list goes on!”

From lap ten, into the closing stage, Tim will be dressed in a sunflower outfit, which is the emblem of St Leonards Hospice.

Tim said: “It’s all about starting the conversation about what the Hospice does and keeping this alive in people’s minds.

“As a GP in Pocklington for 25 years I’m well aware of the work that St Leonard’s Hospice does.

“My wife used to manage one of the Hospice retail shops too so I started fundraising in 2014 by just doing the York 10K.

“I want people to join me in supporting the Hospice by donating and suggesting a song for my playlist.”

Tim will be joined by his wife and around 20 to 30 members of the Pocklington Runners club who will be supporting him along the way.

For the final lap of the 65-mile route, Tim is asking for donations of £5 to choose a song.

This lap he has called the people’s choice so he’s aiming for an eclectic mix of music with a prize for the song which takes him through the finish line.

St Leonard’s Hospice said Dr Maycock has raised thousands for them with his fundraising over the years and this year’s efforts will directly benefit people with life-limiting illnesses and their families, both within the hospice and other home-based services.

For more information see: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rockaroundtheclockendure24#timelineUpdates