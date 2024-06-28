Promising a spectacular new look, the new Miller & Carter York in Lendal has created 55 jobs.

Bosses say the renovation boasts a warm, modern new look, with the former Post Office undergo a complete transformation.

At Miller & Carter York, guests are promised delicious steak in stunning surroundings, with sophisticated dining areas and bold colours.

The restaurant seats 140 people, with an additional 7 bar tables.

It adds to a burgeoning steak scene in York, which includes the Tomahawk Steak House, just next door to Miller & Carter in Lendal.

Awarded with the ‘The Masters of Steak’ award from the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs, Miller & Carter says its beef is truly ‘a labour of love’. Visitors can enjoy prime 30 day aged British & Irish steak dishes all carefully butchered and cooked to perfection.

Diners are also promised the very best when visiting the new restaurant with 14 fantastic steak cuts to choose from including a Cote de Boeuf 28oz sharing steak, T-bone 20oz and award-winning Fillet 8oz, with of course the signature ‘steak experience’ on every plate served.

The restaurant chain also says it offers plenty of other dishes for guests to enjoy from the Grilled Salmon Fillet and Spicy Buffalo Wings to the Miller’s Steakhouse Dirty Burger and the signature Pan-Roasted Lamb Rump.

There are also vegetarian options available including the Spinach and Camembert Pithivier or the Plant-Based Burger.

Guests can also complement their meal with an array of expertly mixed refreshing cocktails and mouthwatering desserts.

General Manager, Neil Grant, said: “The site has undergone a truly amazing transformation from the former Post Office and the team and I hope that everyone loves the new look as much as we do!

“The arrival of the new restaurant is an incredible opportunity not only for the brand, but for the local area as well and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience the Miller & Carter York.

“Our whole team is obsessed with steak, and we are looking to recruit people who share our love for excellent quality.

“If you love steak as much as we do, please do get in touch as we’re always looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official ‘Steak Geeks’.”

To reserve a table at the brand-new Miller & Carter York visit: https://www.millerandcarter.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire-and-the-humber/millerandcarteryork#/

To apply for a role at Miller & Carter York, please contact General Manager Neil on 01904233685 or visit: https://www.millerandcarter.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire-and-the-humber/millerandcarteryork#/