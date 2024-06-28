The county's police say the crash happened at about 7.25pm on Friday, June 7, in Bawtry Road, in Selby near to the junction with Canal Road.

A police spokesman said: "It involved a white Ford Transit Connect van and a white, red and blue 125cc motorcycle.

"The man on the motorbike suffered serious injuries - he was taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are appealing for people to get in touch if they saw the collision as it occurred, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or have relevant dashcam footage."

Please email richard.ellis@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference 12240100721.