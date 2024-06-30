Bird House Hair and Beauty, Gillygate, is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

The York hair salon was set up in October, after Niki Scarce and colleague Holly had spent the past 20 years working together.

The team at Bird House Hair and Beauty (Image: Supplied)

After receiving the news of the nomination, Niki said: "We were pleasantly surprised and overjoyed that our amazing clients had taken the time to nominate us as we have only been open a short time.



"We feel as a team we have more than hair and beauty we can offer.

"We have worked really hard to create a space that’s warm, calming, personable but also professional.

"We love what we do here at birdhouse and our diverse clientele."

Inside Bird House Hair and Beauty (Image: Supplied)

Niki went on to thank Bird House's "amazing" clients that nominated them, whilst also highlighting the expertise of the team as well as mentioning the recent addition of colour specialist Jenny to the salon.

They added: "With extensive experience under our belts, we're not your average salon. Our skilled team has the expertise to bring out your best.

"We set high standards for the products we use because you deserve the best.

"Our top-quality products ensure that your hair and beauty treatments leave you feeling incredible.

"We're all about embracing the latest trends and techniques in the world of hair and beauty. When you choose us, you opt for a fresh, new, modern approach to hair and beauty."