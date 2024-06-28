A massive poll of over 19,000 people from Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now has predicted the Nigel Farage-led party winning 18 seats nationally, including Skipton and Ripon.

This was based on a national result of Labour on 40% of the vote gaining 450 seats, followed by Reform on 17% gaining 18 seats, the Tories on 15% gaining 60 seats and the Lib-Dems on 14% gaining 71 seats and becoming the official opposition.

Since this poll was published on Wednesday, further polls have led Electoral Calculus to place Bridlington and the Wolds under Reform’s winning tally, before saying on Friday (28th) Labour was narrowly in front in the three-way marginal. However, Electoral Calculus said Reform still has a 21% chance of winning the new constituency, which stretches westwards towards Stamford Bridge.

Just prior to the latest revision from the pollster, Reform UK’s Bridlington and the Wolds Candidate Maria Bowtell said it was ‘exciting’ to be a judged a potential victor in the July 4 General Election.

The Bridlington-born-and-raised 34-year-old who works in the crab and lobster industry is an East Riding councillor who this year defected from the Tories over the “stop the boats” issue.

She told the Press: “I have been out campaigning very single day. The reception I am getting on the doorstep is going on from strength to strength. The polls are catching up with what I have been hearing.”

Nigel Farage taking over Reform UK’s leadership from Richard Tice, she said, has “been more of a positive” but this has put “some people off.”

Cllr Bowtell said people are telling her they don’t want Labour and to stop Labour, you should Reform UK “for actual, real change.”

“I am the tactical vote as well as the local, fresh start for parliament,” she added.

In Skipton and Ripon, Simon Garvey, who lives and works around Ripon, is around 5% ahead of Labour and 10% ahead of the Tories, with Electoral Calculus now giving him a 57% chance of winning. Until Friday, his lead was greater.

Mr Garvey, a former teacher who now has a software business, praised Richard Tice as a “fantastic leader” for the party but due to his wider appeal “the return of Farage means Sunak is sunk.”

He accuses the Tories of delivering “Labour-light”, with both parties taking Britain in the same direction if at different speeds.

He told the Press: “It's not the case of if I 'win' or not. What matters is we have a Reform government before the Tories and Labour do irreversible damage to the country.”

In other constituencies in our region, Electoral Calculus predicts Harrogate (Lib Dem gain), Wetherby & Easingwold (Con hold), Scarborough and Whitby (Lab gain), Goole and Pocklington (Con hold), Selby (Lab hold), Thirsk & Malton (Con hold) York Central (Lab hold) and York Outer (Lab gain).