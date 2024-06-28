Nathan Woodsspringer, 37, filmed himself abusing the young children, York Crown Court heard.

His actions came to light when two of the victims revealed what he had done to other foster carers, who contacted the authorities and the police.

Sentencing him, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him: “You committed the most unforgiveable and shocking catalogue of sexual depravity against extremely young children who were highly vulnerable.”

He applauded the way the other foster carers had told the authorities and added: “One rotten apple in the foster care world should not reflect on the sterling work that foster carers do.”

Woodsspring, of Springfield Road, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to 23 charges including rapes, sexual assaults, taking indecent images of children, downloading indecent images of children from the internet and voyeurism.

For him, Glenn Parsons said he was otherwise a “kind, gentle carer” who had been suffering from isolation, depression and difficulty in coping with recent bereavements at the time.

The defendant had himself told police about more of his offending that they were unaware of after he was arrested, and had pleaded guilty to all charges.

MORE TO FOLLOW.