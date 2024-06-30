A NORTH Yorkshire woman celebrated turning 104 in style with a 90s rave inspired party… enjoyed alongside her 99-year-old sister.
Born on June 24 1920, Hetty Launchbury has spent much of her life living in Knaresborough, before relocating to Boroughbridge Manor Care Home two years ago.
On her big day, she was joined by staff, relatives, friends, and other residents for a ‘glow disco’ that saw the revellers decked out in 90s style neon clothes, shutter shades, and inflatables for a scene that was straight out of Ibiza.
Speaking about the ideas for Hetty’s birthday activity coordinator Leoni Senior said: “We have celebrated the day with ‘Hetty’s big glow disco’.
“The idea for this came when Hetty told me she’s never held a glowstick, we just knew that at the fantastic age of 104 we had to make this happen!”
The birthday girl said: “What a wonderful time I’ve had today seeing all my family and friends here under one roof so that we could enjoy this special day together!
“I just can’t believe I’m 104 today and still able to enjoy a party!”
In addition to the birthday girl herself, there was a second visitor – Hetty’s 99-year-old sister Mabel, who attended to celebrate not only her sister but to join in with an early 100th birthday party of her own.
Among those attending the celebrations was activity coordinator Leoni Senior, who alongside the team of staff in the home played host for the day to lots of guests, including the local Mayor, Cllr Pauline Phillips.
