Police have released images of damage that occurred in Museum Gardens earlier this month.

It reportedly happened between 8pm and 10.30pm on Friday, June 7, when a group entered the Gardens and caused damage to buildings, to the gardens, and in particular a door that was attached to the city walls.

READ NEXT:

They continued to say that has also been damage and harm caused to wildlife at the fountain on Exhibition Square within the same timeframe.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Since these incidents, further incidents of trespass, anti-social behaviour and burglaries to independent traders within the gardens have been reported.

Further damage that took place in Museum Gardens. (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“You will see our officers on patrol in the area but please remember – if an incident is ongoing, ring 999 immediately. If you see any suspicious behaviour, you’re not wasting our time, please call 101.”

Please email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the police investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240101068 when passing on information.