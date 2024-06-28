VANDALS have left a trail of devastation after targeting a top York park.
Police have released images of damage that occurred in Museum Gardens earlier this month.
It reportedly happened between 8pm and 10.30pm on Friday, June 7, when a group entered the Gardens and caused damage to buildings, to the gardens, and in particular a door that was attached to the city walls.
They continued to say that has also been damage and harm caused to wildlife at the fountain on Exhibition Square within the same timeframe.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Since these incidents, further incidents of trespass, anti-social behaviour and burglaries to independent traders within the gardens have been reported.
“You will see our officers on patrol in the area but please remember – if an incident is ongoing, ring 999 immediately. If you see any suspicious behaviour, you’re not wasting our time, please call 101.”
Please email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the police investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240101068 when passing on information.
