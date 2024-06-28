Thirsk and Malton’s Kevin Hollinrake, a business minister, says the whole issue of politicians betting on General Elections must be debated.

Mr Hollinrake, who is facing a tough fight against Labour in the traditionally safe Tory seat, made his comments yesterday on the radio.

He said he placed the bet on the national result “some time ago”, but not on his constituency, saying “I think that would be wrong.”

READ MORE:

He continued: “We should have a proper debate about and decide whether it’s right or wrong that people have a bet on things they are involved in.”

Westminster has been engulfed by a gambling scandal since the Guardian revealed Tory candidate Craig Williams, who was Rishi Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, bet on a July General Election three days before it was announced.

The Gambling Commission is investigating Williams as it is a potential offence to use insider information to gain an unfair advantage when placing a bet.

Since then, it has emerged that another Tory candidate, party officials, a Tory member of the Welsh parliament are also being investigated by gambling watchdogs for betting on the election date.

A Labour candidate is also being investigated after he bet against himself in his constituency.

The Sun has also reported that Tory candidate Philip Davies has also bet £8,000 on him losing his marginal seat of Shipley.

There is no suggestion that the veteran Tory, who is married to the cabinet minister Esther McVey, has broken the law. He told the Sun it was “nobody’s business”.

Mr Hollinrake also said on the radio: “Anybody who has broken the rules will be booted out of the Conservative party … the prime minister believes in process, as I do.”

Mr Hollinrake told the Press today (Fri), he placed his bet “last year some time” adding “you get better odds now.”

The government minister believes he was offered 9-to-1, compared to the 125-to-1 being offered today.

He continued: “Victory is always possible. I will fight all the way to the finish line, for every single vote in my seat.”

The candidate, who has represented Thirsk and Malton since 2015, says election dates and results are something he has “very little influence on.”

“But we should have a proper debate. I liken it to a York City player betting on England winning the Euros,” he added.