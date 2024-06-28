EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of a woman trapped on a bankside in North Yorkshire.

The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called out at just before 7pm on Thursday (June 27) to Sea Cliff Road, Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: “Scarborough fire crew were requested to assist ambulance with extricating a woman who had fallen down 22m down a bank and had spinal pain.

“Crews used crew power to move the woman up the bank and into an ambulance.”