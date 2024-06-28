REPORTS are coming in that a vehicle fire has partially closed a major road through North Yorkshire.
The A1(M) currently has one lane closed due to a vehicle fire on northbound from junction 42, the A63 Selby Fork to the M1 Aberford By Pass.
One lane of three is closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the route if at all possible.
More to follow.
