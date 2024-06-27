So it was only fitting that when the city’s medieval Merchant Adventurer’s Hall staged a battle or words between some of York’s brightest schoolchildren on Wednesday night, it was the Vikings who hogged a lot of the limelight.

Specifically, the question of whether the Vikings were ‘victorious heroes’ or ‘vicious villains’.

Josephine Will and Cora Hawkins from Lord Deramore’s School just couldn’t agree.

Josephine turned up for the annual primary schools’ public speaking competition organised by the York Civic Trust sporting a magnificent horned helmet.

Not surprisingly, she was on the side of the Vikings.

Cora, by contrast, turned up in an Anglo-Saxon monk’s cowl. And she wasn’t so impressed by the ‘northern marauders’.

It was Cora, posing as a Christian monk, who got in the first blow, singing a song to the beauty of Anglo-Saxon York, or Eoforwic.

Josephine Will, left, and Cora Hawkins from Lord Deramore's School disagree about the Vikings (Image: David Thewlis)

“Quiet this town, our Eoforwic, land of the Monasteries… until the atrocities,” she sang.

“Ivar the Boneless destroyed our homes with his evil Viking bands.”

Josephine, playing the part of a ‘Viking warrioress’, wasn’t about to let that stand.

“Our Viking knowledge of farming and agriculture brought abundance and rich harvest,” she said.

“With our international seafaring connections, Jorvik grew more prosperous and international trade ballooned…”

“Oh blessed angels in heaven! How long must we listen to this nonsense,” broke in Cora. “You pillaged our homes, you stole gold from our monasteries, you brought death and destruction.”

“Yes, yes, yes, little monk,” Josephine agreed. “We may have been a little assertive. But look at the returns we’ve given the city. I mean, thousands come to visit Jorvik Viking Centre every year!”

The pair eventually agreed that whether the Vikings had been vicious villains or victorious heroes, they themselves were both children of modern York.

The Lod Deramore’s duo were just one of nine pairs of primary school children from schools across the city battling it out for the title of public speakers of the year, in front of an audience that included teachers, parents – and the Lord Mayor of York.

The contestants at Wednesday night's York Primary Schools public speaking competition at the Merchant Adventurer's Hall (Image: David Thewlis)

Topics up for debate included which historical figure had done most for the city, and whether York city centre needed a new building.

But, this being Jorvik’s 40th anniversary, most children chose to debate the benefits nor otherwise of the city’s Viking legacy It was Josephine and Cora who won the debating trophy on the evening, with Edward Brujba and Seun Sanusi from St Wilfrid’s in second, and Leena Marsh and Zoë Weyman from Hempland third.

Lord Deramore’s head James Rourke said: “I’m thrilled - not just for out two, but for all the schools involved.

“It was such a wonderful experience. It’s so important for children to learn public speaking skills.”

The Lord Mayor Margaret Wells agreed every child taking part had been ‘amazing’.

“I was totally proud of our York children,” she said. “I just wish some of them could write my speeches. They will make brilliant politicians one day!”