‘Each square is a unique creation from those who have been personally affected’

An upcoming York exhibition includes the highlight of a wall-hanging of over 420 stitched reflections of stories and experiences from people impacted by the substance abuse or gambling disorders of loved ones.

Stitch away the Stigma, an exhibition and book launch is a creative campaign supporting those affected by those actions and takes place on Saturday, July 6 at York Railway Institute in Queen Street.

The campaign, taken up across the country, stemmed from founder Natalie Needham's own thoughts stitched onto fabric in 2020, and aims to break down the barriers of stigma and promote understanding and healing.

The timing of the event coincides with Alcohol Awareness Week.

Natalie, a textile artist, said each stitched square is a unique creation from those who have been personally affected, reflecting their stories and experiences.

She said the wall hanging includes a stitching by singer Will Young, following Natalie’s appearance in his documentary ‘Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert’.

Natalie Needham at work - Image: (Supplied)

Visitors will have the opportunity to sit and stitch their own square in a private room during the event.

Natalie said: “The newly created squares will be added to the ever-growing wall hanging, allowing participants to contribute their personal touch to this collective artwork.”

In conjunction with the exhibition, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to receive the campaign's newly released book.

Natalie said the heartfelt publication curates stories from participants, sharing their personal journeys and the impact of their loved one's substance use or gambling disorders on their lives.

Local charities, including York Carers Centre and York in Recovery plus others from across the country will be present to offer support and resources to those in need.



Stitch Away the Stigma Exhibition & Book Launch: Saturday, July 6 at York Railway Institute, 10am - 5pm. Free entry.