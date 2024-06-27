AN electric vehicle has been stolen in the heart of York and police are appealing for information.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the theft which took place sometime between Wednesday June 19 and Thursday, June 20.
A representative from the force said: “It happened at the cycle racks at Kings Staith when a black PURE scooter was stolen from the cycle racks.”
Police are looking to speak to anyone who has been offered or has seen a similar item for sale.
Please email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nabiel Galab or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240109572 when passing on information.
