North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the theft which took place sometime between Wednesday June 19 and Thursday, June 20.

A representative from the force said: “It happened at the cycle racks at Kings Staith when a black PURE scooter was stolen from the cycle racks.”

Police are looking to speak to anyone who has been offered or has seen a similar item for sale.

Please email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nabiel Galab or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240109572 when passing on information.