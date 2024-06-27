Whether you got outside to enjoy the sun or stayed sheltered from it, you might be wondering when the next heatwave will be.

The Met Office website defines a UK heatwave, saying: “A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies by UK county”.

After the heatwave, temperatures were predicted to drop a bit but when is the next heatwave? Here’s what we know.

Heart said the next heatwave is likely to be at the end of June and the start of July.

It said WXCharts predicted the UK would see temperatures reach 26C in July with temperatures increasing at the start of the month.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast shows the temperatures we can expect in the coming weeks.

The forecaster predicted that there is a bit more chance of heatwaves in the period between Thursday, July 11 and Thursday, July 25.

It said: “Typical of the time of year, predictability at this range is very low compared with, say, the winter half of the year, thus forecast confidence is very low.

“That said, current indications suggest that a continuation of the trend towards more settled weather through mid-July is weakly favoured, with below average rainfall and temperatures around to a little above average.

“Any more significant rainfall would most likely be in the northwest, and in thunderstorms elsewhere. There is a slightly higher than normal chance of heatwaves developing through this period.”