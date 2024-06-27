Miller and Carter officially opens tomorrow (Friday) but some lucky diners have already enjoyed some of the steaks and other meals the restaurant chain offers.

A soft opening started on Tuesday, with some times set aside for ‘friends and family.’

Staff told the Press they have been able to cater for quite a few customers already.

The new steakhouse opening follows several years of delays caused by the pandemic.

Plans for the venue in the former Post Office in Lendal were originally submitted in 2019.

The Miller and Carter steakhouse is the chain’s first in York.

The new steakhouse has created 55 jobs in the local area, 40 of the jobs will be front of house with the other 15 being kitchen staff.

The restaurant will have 140 covers with a bar, seating 14-16 people which will be used as a holding area for guests.

The arrival of the restaurant adds to other impending arrivals on York’s dining scene.

Rudy’s Pizza is due to open sometime in July in High Ousegate, where Shoe Zone used to be.

Pepe’s piri piri chicken will also be opening shortly in the former Argos in Piccadilly.