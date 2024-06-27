The crash on the B1224 York Road, Bickerton, happened at around 3pm on Tuesday (June 25).

North Yorkshire Police said it involved a yellow HGV and a green John Deere tractor. One of the drivers was taken to hospital and discharged that evening.

The force are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has any dashcam footage, to come forward.

If you can help, please email dan.stoppard@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dan Stoppard.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240112574.