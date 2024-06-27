Back for their 33rd year, the awards celebrate the teams and individuals that make York and the surrounding area such a great place to live and work.

The awards are free to enter and entries are sought from companies and individuals across the circulation area of The Press.

There are 11 categories: Small Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; New Business of the Year; Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year; Business Personality of the Year; Family Business of the Year; Business Sustainability; Business Innovation of the Year; Employer of the Year; Manufacturer of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

People have until Friday August 16 to enter and judging will take place in September.

The overall Press Business of the Year Award will be voted for by ceremony guests and crowned on the night.

All finalists are invited to attend a black tie dinner at York Racecourse in the Voltigeur Suite on Friday November 29.

For details and to enter go to the Press website at: https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/business/awards/introduction/