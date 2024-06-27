TRAFFIC has returned to normal after a four car crash on the A1(M) Southbound, close to Boston Spa, earlier this afternoon.

According to reports from The AA at the time: "Very slow traffic due to crash, 4 vehicles involved on A1(M) Southbound before J45 A659 Wattlesyke (Boston Spa)."

After a period of delays and lane closures, traffic has returned to normal.