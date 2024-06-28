We stopped to rest our legs on the metal bench opposite the beginning of Huntington Road.

It was a beautiful day, the sun shining and a pleasant breeze rustling the leaves on the trees.

I then observed a car parking on the other side of the River Foss.

A woman lifted a pushchair out of the car boot, changed the baby, then proceeded to throw the soiled nappy in an orange nappy bag into the foliage and set off into town.

A lovely day was spoilt by an ignorant person. The most annoying thing was that there is a bin a few yards down the road and she had to walk past it as she went into York.

The very next day I passed a family group - grandparents, parents and children - feeding the ducks.

Walking back later I came across two empty bread bags discarded on the river bank. A fine example to set for the children.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street Monkgate, York