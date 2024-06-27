North Yorkshire Police said the burglary occurred in a storage unit in Clifton between 3am and 3.30am on Monday, June 24.

The force said two cycles and two small remote-controlled cars were stolen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “In the evening of the same day, the rightful owner of the cycles spotted a group with his stolen bikes.

“He challenged them and they handed over the bikes, before leaving the area.

“We immediately began CCTV enquiries are were able to identify a suspect for the burglary, a local man in his 40s.

“Officers were deployed to locate him, and yesterday, Wednesday June 26, he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and brought into custody.

“He was later released under investigation.

“Police enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information about the burglary, who hasn’t already spoken to the police, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 12240111378.