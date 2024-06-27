This Friday The Range in Jockey Lane, Huntington, will officially open its newly transformed in-store café - Café Eighty Nine.

The venue- named after the year the retailer first began trading- will feature a fresh ‘continental style’ interior scheme offering customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with delicious cooked to order food, and premium barista made hot drinks.

To celebrate the opening, kids eat free over the opening weekend giving parents an easy option to keep the children entertained during their shopping trip.

Many kids favourite foods are available, including a cooked breakfast, fish fingers & chips, and sausage & chips. A child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.

The menu consists of an all-day English breakfast with a vegetarian option available for just £3.99, alongside family favourites, including pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnas for £6.49

Light bites, such as salads, jacket potatoes and toasties are also available.

Furthermore, Café Eighty Nine offers premium barista coffees including, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas, with prices starting from just £1.95. Specialty cold coffee drinks from Costa are also on the menu for summer.

The newly refurbished café promises a fresh and inviting interior scheme with pops of green and cream stripes to give a continental feel, with cosy seating areas and ambient lighting to offer a welcoming meeting space.

CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and York is one of many to benefit from this stunning new cafe.

“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable, especially for families during the summer period.”