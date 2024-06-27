Gemma Carlisle runs Relax & Renew Skin Clinic in Green Hammerton, which ranked 13th in the Skin Specialist of the Year category at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Gemma said: “I took my daughter Honey to the awards to show her what mummy has achieved and we were screaming when the clinic’s placement was announced.

“I could not be more proud.”

The clinic owner took her experience from working across the sector in Harrogate into setting up business full time from home and has watched it grow from there.

Gemma said: “I absolutely love what I do and have built a strong reputation among my clients.

“We’re like one big family.”