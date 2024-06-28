Fellas & Kings in Newbiggin, Malton, is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

The Malton barbershop has a history of success. First founded in 2018, the owner Claire Cummings was named as finalist of business personality of the year in the 2019 pride of Malton and Norton awards.

The booking only service ranges from a £10 beard trim to a £39 skin fade, beard trim and wax.

Fellas & Kings, Malton (Image: Supplied)

Fellas & Kings also offer an estimated time for their services, with the shortest being 20 minutes, and the longest being one hour and 20 minutes.

Customers at the barbershop can be offered a complimentary hot drink or beer whilst they wait, as part of Fellas & Kings efforts to promote customer service.

Speaking after the news of being a finalist, Claire Cummings said: "We are a hard working team and give everyone a high standard haircut with remarkable customer service.

"We take pride in our work and are down to detail in every way.

"It’s been an honour to of been nominated for best barber in York."

Claire went on to credit "consistent hard work" as the cause of their success.

"This is why I think we should be nominated the winner," she added.