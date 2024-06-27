The York Gin shop has just received a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award for 2024.

This award only goes to the top 10% of businesses based on reviews and ratings.

The shop currently has a maximum 5-star average rating on TripAdvisor and 4.9 on Google Reviews.

The shop is no stranger to awards. It has won Best Retailer in the Visit York Tourism Awards twice.

The shop - found in the 16th century Thomas Herbert’s House on Pavement - is a regular feature on national TV and in the international press.

Head of Retail, Jenny O’Hara McRandal said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised by TripAdvisor - and it’s testament to the whole team who make the experience of visiting York Gin an absolute pleasure.

“Customers are always telling us how much they love our shop and the atmosphere we create. The Travellers’ Choice award makes it official.’

About the award, TripAdvisor said: “Travellers’ Choice, formerly Certificate of Excellence, recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Travellers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.’

As well as the retail offering, the York Gin shop currently offers an after-hours weekend-only tasting experience.

Later this summer, with the opening of the York Distillery in Middleton’s Hotel, the range of experiences will expand and will also be available throughout the week.