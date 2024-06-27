DRIVERS are advised to proceed with caution after a crash on a major road in York.
According to the AA, part of the outer ring road (A1237 Northbound) is blocked from The A59 to Great North Way following an accident.
This is causing delays and congestion to Poppleton and Knapton.
More to follow.
