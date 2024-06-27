The Met Office have highlighted the chance of 31C temperatures in the UK as heatwaves hit the UK this week.

This could lead to many of us donning the shorts and shades and heading for a day out.

However, drivers are being warned to make sure they don’t break the law with their summer clothing.

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000 (Image: 123ducu/Getty)

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000, and you could receive three penalty points on your licence.

Highway Code rule 97 states: “Footwear cannot prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Compare the Market said: “Staying up to date with the latest version of the Highway Code is the easiest way to avoid fines and penalties while driving.

“Even having just a few penalty points on your licence could cause issues for you, as they stay on record for at least four years and make it more difficult to get good car insurance deals.

“In fact, our data shows that having between 3-5 points on your license could increase your insurance premium by up to 4% on average, while having 6-8 points could increase premiums costs by up to 62% on average.

Health warnings issued as 31C temperatures hit UK

Temperatures could peak at 31C in parts of the UK this week, as health warnings have been issued amid a short-lived heatwave.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far, reaching 28.3C in Wisley, Surrey, and temperatures are expected to rise even higher in parts of central and eastern England on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts across most of England.

They will remain in place until Thursday, when forecasters expect temperatures will begin to return to their seasonal averages.

Andrea Bishop, a Met Office spokeswoman, said it will continue to be “very warm” across much of the country over the next few days, though conditions in the west and the South West will be “nearer average temperatures”.

“Wednesday is a very warm day for many and we’re going to have top temperatures of 31C,” she said.

“We then transition to fresher conditions looking very likely through Thursday as a weakening band of cloud and showery rain runs east, south-east, across the country through the day.

“Although it could still be very warm ahead of this, for example in the east or south east of England.”