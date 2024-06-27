POLICE and firefighters have been called in after a tractor crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.12pm on Wednesday (June 26) after reports of a crash in Towton.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Tadcaster responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a tractor had impacted a garden wall.
“Scene safety carried out and incident left in the hands of police.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article