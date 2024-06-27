POLICE and firefighters have been called in after a tractor crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.12pm on Wednesday (June 26) after reports of a crash in Towton.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Tadcaster responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a tractor had impacted a garden wall.

“Scene safety carried out and incident left in the hands of police.”