Mollie Rippon, who lives at Birchlands Care Home in Haxby, is celebrating her centennial today.

Originally born in Harrogate in 1924, Mollie worked in the Post Office her entire life – moving to York after meeting her husband, Peter. A mother to one daughter, Denise, she loves to dance and has travelled all over the world.

According to Birchlands Activities Coordinator, Tina Fox Pearson: “Mollie had a little party this morning with her family, daughter Denise and son in law Alan, and friends."

Mollie Rippon celebrates her 100th birthday at Birchlands Care Home in Haxby (Image: Provided)

“She has been showered with gifts and cards for her 100th birthday, including one from the King, and a beautiful floral cake. This was followed up with a trip to Aroma in Haxby this afternoon with friends.

“All the family and friends of Birchlands would love to wish Mollie a very happy 100th birthday.”