A NORTH Yorkshire woman has celebrated her 100th birthday today.
Mollie Rippon, who lives at Birchlands Care Home in Haxby, is celebrating her centennial today.
Originally born in Harrogate in 1924, Mollie worked in the Post Office her entire life – moving to York after meeting her husband, Peter. A mother to one daughter, Denise, she loves to dance and has travelled all over the world.
According to Birchlands Activities Coordinator, Tina Fox Pearson: “Mollie had a little party this morning with her family, daughter Denise and son in law Alan, and friends."
“She has been showered with gifts and cards for her 100th birthday, including one from the King, and a beautiful floral cake. This was followed up with a trip to Aroma in Haxby this afternoon with friends.
“All the family and friends of Birchlands would love to wish Mollie a very happy 100th birthday.”
