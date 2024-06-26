The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 3.54pm today (June 26) after reports of a crash in Church Square, Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision between a Toyota Yaris and a VW Golf.

"Two occupants of the Golf were out on arrival of crews. One woman in the Yaris was trapped on arrival, and released by crews, suffering from a torn ear. Crews used small cutters to release the door from the car."